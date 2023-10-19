NBCU News Group Latest Organization to File Request for Greater Media Access in Upcoming Trump Trial

NBCUniversal News Group is the latest news organization to file an official request to broadcast former President Donald Trump’s election conspiracy trial, which is set to begin on March 4, 2024.

While federal court districts, including Washington D.C., have prohibited video and audio coverage of criminal proceedings, the network is asking for a pool camera with a limited broadcast delay or for the court to provide live feed.

NBCU’s request follows one made two weeks ago by a group of 20 other news organizations, including C-SPAN, CNN, ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, and Univision, who collectively filed a motion to record and broadcast the trial by the media, or by the Court publishing its own livestream on YouTube; or releasing video/audio at the end of each trial day.

Like the group before it, NBCU has cited the extraordinary circumstances of a former president facing criminal charges.

Advertisement

In an application filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., NBCU’s legal team wrote: “If ever a trial were to be televised, this one should be, the benefit of American democracy.”

The former president is poised to spend a lot of time in the courtroom in the upcoming year as he will face 91 felony counts in four criminal cases spread across Washington D.C., New York, Florida, and Georgia.

So far, the Georgia-based case is the only one that will provide access to live proceedings from inside the courtroom. The proceedings will be live-streamed from the Fulton County Superior Court’s YouTube page. This feed will be able to be picked up and used by news organizations.