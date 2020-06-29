NBC’s Today Wins Outstanding Morning Show at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Daytime came to prime time this year, as the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards aired this past Friday evening on CBS. Prior to Friday, the Daytime Emmys hadn’t aired in prime time since 2011.

CBS may have played host, but it was NBC which took home the morning news awards.

NBC’s Today won Outstanding Morning Show. Today is fronted by Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Carson Daly, led by executive producer Libby Leist, co-executive producer Tom Mazzarelli and director Jim Gaines, and is supported by an army of senior producers, producers, segment producers, bookers and editors.

Here’s Leist and Mazzarelli’s taped acceptance:

WATCH:

Additionally, Today with Hoda & Jenna (Bush Hager) won Outstanding Directing for a Talk, Entertainment, News or Morning Show. Director for Hoda & Jenna is Lee Miller; Maryellen Duffy is associate editor.



ABC’s The View won Outstanding Informative Talk Show.

CBS dominated the evening overall. It was the home network (the cast of The Talk were co-hosts of the presentation), earned the most nominations this year (57), and ended the night with the most Daytime Emmy wins of any linear or streaming network.

CBS’ The Young and The Restless, television’s top-rated soap for the past three decades, won Outstanding Drama Series, which is arguably the top award of the night.

Comments