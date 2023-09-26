NBC’s Keith Morrison Debuts New True-Crime Podcast About Arkansas Beauty Queen Murder

The death of a 19-year-old beauty queen in a small Arkansas town is the latest case to be turned into a true-crime podcast from NBC’s Dateline podcast unit.

Murder in Apartment 12 is a six-episode series that examines the case of Nona Dirskmeyer, who was murdered in her apartment days before her 20th birthday.

Hosted by Dateline NBC correspondent Keith Morrison, the series will feature new exclusive interviews with insiders connected to the case. Morrison tells the story of three trials, two suspects, and one small town where things are not always what they seem.

The initial two episodes of Murder in Apartment 12 will be available for download and streaming for free on any podcast platform beginning September 26, with the following four episodes debuting over the next two weeks.

Subscribers to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts can listen to the first two episodes now and will receive subsequent episodes early. Premium subscribers get ad-free listening.

Morrison made an appearance on the third hour of Today show on Tuesday morning, where he discussed the latest true-crime series.

.@DatelineNBC’s @dateline_keith shares a first look at a new true crime podcast called “Murder in Apartment 12” involving the death of 19-year-old beauty queen Nona Dirskmeyer in a small Arkansas town that’s filled with twists and turns. pic.twitter.com/ZVOsn57xtz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 26, 2023

Murder in Apartment 12 will be Morrison’s eighth original Dateline podcast. He previously hosted The Girl in the Blue Mustang, Murder & Magnolias, The Seduction, The Thing About Pam, The Thing About Helen & Olga, Mommy Doomsday, and Killer Role.

This latest true-crime series comes ahead of the premiere of the 32nd season of Dateline on Friday, September 29, at 9 p.m. ET.

According to NBC News, most of these true-crime podcasts have landed in the No. 1 spot on Apple’s podcast chart.

Additionally, Dateline’s hit showcast, which features broadcasts as podcast episodes, delivered its second consecutive record quarter with more than 100 million downloads. The showcast has surpassed 1 billion lifetime downloads, continuing to rank as the #1 true-crime podcast.

Tim Beacham produces Murder in Apartment 12, with Adam Gorfain serving as co-executive producer. Liz Cole is the executive producer, and David Corvo is the senior ep of Dateline.