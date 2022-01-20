NBC San Diego Reporter Allie Raffa Joins NBC News as Capitol Hill Correspondent

KNSD general assignment reporter Allie Raffa is switching coasts to join NBC News as a Capitol Hill correspondent.

NBC News Washington bureau chief Ken Strickland delivered the news to D.C.-based staff Thursday morning.

Raffa arrives at Capitol Hill from NBC’s San Diego affiliate, where she covered a wide range of stories from Southern California, including the state’s pandemic recovery, the recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom and the latest from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Prior to KNSD, Raffa spent five years at Fox News, most recently serving as a political reporter covering the 2020 presidential election and President Biden’s campaign across 35 states over 18 months. She previously served as an associate producer on Fox News Sunday, and assistant to Chris Wallace.

Raffa began her career at the South Florida Times and CBS Miami affiliate WFOR, covering South Florida’s courthouses behind the scenes before working as an intern for the U.S. Senate.

She steps into her new role on Monday, Jan. 24.