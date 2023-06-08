NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt Gets New Logo, Graphics

NBC News will debut a new logo and graphics package for Nightly News with Lester Holt, as the newscast seeks to appeal to younger viewers who primarily consume news using digital media.

The new look comprises a new two-part “N” logo with NBC’s Peacock logo planted at the center of it. The “N” logo can split apart to display headlines and can also be used in other animated styles, while the overall color scheme of the graphics package will now consist of purple and warm blues.

According to Variety’s Brian Steinberg, “the bottom-of-the-screen graphics will use fewer elements but present them in bolder fashion – all part of a bid to put the visual emphasis on Holt’s delivery or video captured by NBC News crew and correspondents.”

The last time Nightly News got a major graphics and logo refresh was when Brian Williams anchored the show.

NBC News will begin rolling out the new graphics on June 19, and according to Marc Greenstein, senior vice president of design and product for NBC News and MSNBC, “we want to meet people where they want to consume our products.”

The graphics and logo rollout is part of a broad set of changes being initiated at Nightly News as it looks for new ways to engage with its digitally savvy audience.

Holt is now taking his newscast on the road spending more time on the ground reporting on issues affecting that given area.

He has also included commentary at the end of his broadcasts, saying to The Hollywood Reporter’s Alex Weprin, “It’s a moment, 30 or 40 seconds, just to capture where we are. I’ve tried not to cross a line into out-and-out opinion, but I think I’ve earned the right or the privilege to be able to take those moments and say, “This is where we are as a country. This is what we’re facing. You’re not alone if you’re mad about this or sad.”

All these changes come as NBC News celebrates the 75th anniversary of Nightly News this year, with Holt holding fort as its main anchor since June 2015 and adding the title of managing editor in April 2021.