NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Broadcasts From Its New Home, Studio 1A

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt originated from its new home on Monday, Studio 1A. Located at 10 Rockefeller Center (on street level), the legendary Studio 1A is also the home of Today and home to NBC News’ election night coverage.

NBC Nightly News previously originated across the street at Studio 3A on the third floor of 30 Rockefeller Center, which is NBC News’ headquarters in New York.

Here’s Holt inside Studio 1A having his picture taken by a Mets fan prior to the broadcast:

And here’s Holt during the broadcast: