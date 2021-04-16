NBC News Tackles ‘Climate Challenge’ Across Its Portfolio

Heading into Earth Day on April 22, NBC News will feature week-long coverage on the state of the climate crisis across platforms including Today, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, MSNBC, NBCNews.com and NBC News Now.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will kick off the “Climate Challenge” on Monday evening from Houston, two months after the brutal storms that froze the city.

Also on Monday, Today’s Al Roker will sit down with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan in his first interview since starting the position.

On Thursday on NBC News Now, Meet the Press Reports takes a deep dive into America’s broken water infrastructure system, including lead pipes, water shortages, agricultural runoff, droughts, flooding and native lands. The 30-minute episode will also feature Chuck Todd’s interview with consumer advocate and environmental activist Erin Brockovich.

On MSNBC, NBC News Correspondent Josh Lederman will report from Ohio, speaking with residents about the Biden administration’s plans to create green energy jobs for oil, gas and coal workers displaced by the transition from fossil fuels.