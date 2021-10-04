NBC News SVP of Talent Development Elena Nachmanoff Is Leaving the Company After 31 Years

She might not be well-known to television news viewers, but Elena Nachmanoff is an institution at 30 Rock and very popular across the news business.
The legendary NBC News talent executive announced Monday that she is leaving NBC News after more than 31 years at the company.
According to NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, Nachmanoff will stay with the company through the end of the year before passing the reins to her deputy, Jessica Kurdali.
Nachmanoff has hired some of the most prominent on-air and behind-the-scenes talent in the network’s news division —Lester Holt, Richard Engel, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Jose Diaz-Balart, Tom Llamas, Kristen Welker, Sheinelle Jones, and Rashida Jones, who’s now the president of MSNBC.
Nachmanoff, who joined NBC on Jan. 2, 1990, was on hand for the creation of MSNBC and CNBC to manage recruitment and development of all on air talent for both new cable channels. She also collaborated on origination of talent for inception of Dateline NBC and Weekend Today.
Nachmanoff recruited all of the on air breaking news experts for events not limited to the Gulf War, the Oklahoma City Bomb, Sept. 11, nine presidential elections, a Royal wedding, Hurricane Katrina, the impeachment trials of President Clinton and President Trump. She has also attended five NBC Olympics (Barcelona, Beijing, London, Vancouver, and Rio).
NBC News has worked with many bosses over the years — Michael Gartner, two tenures of Andy Lack, Neil Shapiro, Steve Capus, Pat Fili-Kushel, Deborah Turness, and most recently Noah Oppenheim, and Cesar Conde. Nachmanoff has remained a constant.
TVNewser obtained Nachmanoff’s goodbye note to staff:
Dear Friends and Colleagues,
After 31 years in this newsroom, I am moving on to pursue external opportunities. Throughout my time here at NBC, nothing has given me more satisfaction than to recruit and guide the careers of countless journalists. Now it is my time to turn the page and focus on new challenges ahead. I take with me treasured memories of our time together.
Little did I know on January 2, 1990 when I walked through the iconic lobby of 30 Rock, that I would spend 31 incredible years in our building. Over those years, I have had a front-row seat to history. I have seen every major event of the last three decades unfold, and have watched our teams pull together to deliver all manner of news with grace, courage and optimism. It has been my privilege to work among so many legendary reporters and producers, technical wizards, artistic photojournalists and brilliant editors–all proud to represent the Peacock in their dedicated work.
I want to thank Don Browne, Michael Gartner and Dick Ebersol for giving me the opportunity to build an amazing roster of talented storytellers. It has been my distinct honor to champion some of the greats in our business. I have experienced the joy of watching them grow to their fullest potential–bravely and honestly telling the story of our times.
Over the years, while many things have changed, the integrity and quality of our journalists and reporters has never faltered. Holding ourselves to the highest standard of reporting remains our common goal. I am proud to call my colleagues the best in the business. I am even prouder to call these colleagues not only my friends, but my family. I will miss you all and I know you will continue your great work.
I will be here until December 31. Come January, please find me at my personal email (edited out).
So, I won’t say goodbye; let’s just say our paths will cross again in the future.
Fondly,