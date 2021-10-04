NBC News SVP of Talent Development Elena Nachmanoff Is Leaving the Company After 31 Years

She might not be well-known to television news viewers, but Elena Nachmanoff is an institution at 30 Rock and very popular across the news business.

The legendary NBC News talent executive announced Monday that she is leaving NBC News after more than 31 years at the company.

According to NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, Nachmanoff will stay with the company through the end of the year before passing the reins to her deputy, Jessica Kurdali.

Nachmanoff has hired some of the most prominent on-air and behind-the-scenes talent in the network’s news division —Lester Holt, Richard Engel, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Jose Diaz-Balart, Tom Llamas, Kristen Welker, Sheinelle Jones, and Rashida Jones, who’s now the president of MSNBC.

Nachmanoff, who joined NBC on Jan. 2, 1990, was on hand for the creation of MSNBC and CNBC to manage recruitment and development of all on air talent for both new cable channels. She also collaborated on origination of talent for inception of Dateline NBC and Weekend Today.

Nachmanoff recruited all of the on air breaking news experts for events not limited to the Gulf War, the Oklahoma City Bomb, Sept. 11, nine presidential elections, a Royal wedding, Hurricane Katrina, the impeachment trials of President Clinton and President Trump. She has also attended five NBC Olympics (Barcelona, Beijing, London, Vancouver, and Rio).

NBC News has worked with many bosses over the years — Michael Gartner, two tenures of Andy Lack, Neil Shapiro, Steve Capus, Pat Fili-Kushel, Deborah Turness, and most recently Noah Oppenheim, and Cesar Conde. Nachmanoff has remained a constant.

TVNewser obtained Nachmanoff’s goodbye note to staff: