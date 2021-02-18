NBC News Standards and Practices Chief Marian Porges Is Stepping Down in March

NBC News standards and practices head Marian Porges is stepping down from her role on March 26 after a 25-year run as a full-time NBC Newser.

Porges started her NBC News career as a producer in the Specials unit, handling breaking news and special events both nationally and abroad, to her last 11 years in S&P. Interestingly, her father had been ABC News’ standards and practices chief when he retired from the news business.

Porges will return to NBC News in 2022 as a consultant to the Decision Desk. Additionally, she will join NBCU Academy to educate and mentor the next generation of journalists.

“We should all feel fortunate to be the beneficiaries of her wisdom and precision, not to mention her boundless kindness,” NBC News president Noah Oppenheim and incoming MSNBC president Rashida Jones wrote in a memo. “She has no doubt made NBC News a better organization.”

Porges’ top deputy Chris Scholl will take on the position of senior evp, head of news standards and practices. Scholl has been with NBC News for over 20 years, and with the Standards team specifically for the past seven, working closely with the investigative unit, as well as Nightly News and Dateline.

Here’s a joint memo from Oppenheim and Jones: