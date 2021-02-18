NBC News Standards and Practices Chief Marian Porges Is Stepping Down in March

NBC News standards and practices head Marian Porges is stepping down from her role on March 26 after a 25-year run as a full-time NBC Newser.
Porges started her NBC News career as a producer in the Specials unit, handling breaking news and special events both nationally and abroad, to her last 11 years in S&P. Interestingly, her father had been ABC News’ standards and practices chief when he retired from the news business.
Porges will return to NBC News in 2022 as a consultant to the Decision Desk. Additionally, she will join NBCU Academy to educate and mentor the next generation of journalists.
“We should all feel fortunate to be the beneficiaries of her wisdom and precision, not to mention her boundless kindness,” NBC News president Noah Oppenheim and incoming MSNBC president Rashida Jones wrote in a memo. “She has no doubt made NBC News a better organization.”
Porges’ top deputy Chris Scholl will take on the position of senior evp, head of news standards and practices. Scholl has been with NBC News for over 20 years, and with the Standards team specifically for the past seven, working closely with the investigative unit, as well as Nightly News and Dateline.
Here’s a joint memo from Oppenheim and Jones:
All –
As many of you already know, Marian Porges is officially signing off as head of News Standards and Practices next month, despite our many attempts to persuade her otherwise.
We can’t overstate the profound impact she has had on our network throughout her 25-year tenure – from her start as a producer in the Specials unit, handling breaking news and special events both nationally and abroad, to her last 11 years in Standards. She’s grown up in the news business and, astoundingly, has carried on in her father’s footsteps as he ran Standards and Practices at ABC News.
Marian leads a team responsible for making the most critical decisions that shape the fundamentals of this network: our reputation, credibility and integrity. She challenges us to live up to our most cherished values as journalists, upholding the very ideals – fairness and accuracy – that define a news institution. She safeguards these principles, and helps us “get it right” time and time again. We should all feel fortunate to be the beneficiaries of her wisdom and precision, not to mention her boundless kindness. She has no doubt made NBC News a better organization.
While we will miss her every day, thankfully for us, she’ll be back next year as a consultant to the Decision Desk after a much-deserved break to catch up with family and friends and hopefully some travel once safe. Additionally, she will return to one of her passions, teaching, and will join NBCU Academy to educate and mentor the next generation of journalists.
She has said it’s been an honor of a lifetime to oversee the Standards team. On the behalf of this company, Marian, it’s been our honor to work alongside you.
As we say goodbye to Marian (temporarily), we’re excited to share that Chris Scholl will take on the position of SVP, Head of News Standards and Practices. Previously serving as Marian’s top deputy, Chris is deeply committed to protecting the integrity of our news division.
Chris has been with NBC News for over 20 years, and with the Standards team specifically for the past seven, working closely with the investigative unit, as well as Nightly News and Dateline. With roles ranging from news anchor and reporter to producer, Chris has spent his entire career in news. He’s earned the respect of his colleagues and peers, and has been Marian’s trusted advisor throughout her tenure. We’re confident he has both the expertise and sound judgment to take on this crucial leadership role.
Marian will officially pass the baton to Chris on March 26, and together they’ll work on ensuring a smooth transition. Details will come in the weeks ahead on how we will celebrate Marian’s career before her signoff.
Please join us in congratulating Marian on her extraordinary career and wishing Chris much success in his new role.
Noah and Rashida