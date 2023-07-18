NBC News Signs ABC Bay Area Anchor Liz Kreutz as Los Angeles-Based Correspondent

NBC News announced Tuesday that Liz Kreutz will join the team as a Los Angeles-based correspondent.

Kreutz joins NBC News from ABC’s San Francisco affiliate KGO (ABC7 News) where she was an anchor and reporter. Before that, she was an evening anchor and reporter for another ABC Affiliate, KXTV, in Sacramento, Calif.

Kreutz will cover all news in the western region in her new role, reporting across all NBC News and MSNBC platforms.

NBC News is getting a reporter with some notable recognition for her work. Kreutz has won an Emmy Award for her piece exploring the recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom. She also produced an Emmy-nominated documentary chronicling the 2003 recall election of Governor Gray Davis, as well as a multi-part series on Democratic presidential candidates vying to win the California primary, and she was recently awarded a Sacramento Press Club award for her two-part series on Bay Area school board races.