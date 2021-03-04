NBC News Promotes Catherine Kim to SVP, Global Digital News

NBC News announced Thursday that Catherine Kim has been upped to senior vp, global digital news, where she will continue to oversee all digital newsroom activities for NBC News and an expanded digital effort at MSNBC.
“In this expanded role, Catherine will lead our efforts to evolve our content strategy, connect more deeply with mobile audiences and extend the impact of NBC News Now across our digital platforms. In addition, she will lead the effort to build out the offering at MSNBC,” NBC News president Noah Oppenheim wrote in a memo to staff.
Kim will continue to report to Oppenheim, and will work closely with NBC News digital chief Chris Berend, MSNBC president Rashida Jones and NBC News svp of editorial Janelle Rodriguez.
David Firestone will now run the daily coverage as executive editor, NBC News digital. He will report to Kim in this role.
Here’s the internal memo from Oppenheim and Berend:
Good morning,
Our digital organization is off to a great start this year, reaching more than 200 million people in February after a record-breaking January. That success has been driven by great journalism from our NBC News teams working across dozens of platforms in a spirit of curiosity, decency and collaboration.
None of this happens by accident—it starts with great leadership. And so we are thrilled to let you know that Catherine Kim has been promoted to SVP, Global Digital News, continuing to oversee all our digital newsroom activities for NBC News and an expanded digital effort at MSNBC. Catherine is the glue for so many of us, bringing her sense of story, sharp judgement, optimism and commitment to the audience to everything she does. In this expanded role, Catherine will lead our efforts to evolve our content strategy, connect more deeply with mobile audiences and extend the impact of NBC News NOW across our digital platforms. In addition, she will lead the effort to build out the offering at MSNBC. She will continue to report to me, and work closely with Chris, Rashida and Janelle to move our news priorities forward.
David Firestone, who has done such a terrific job leading and mentoring our digital newsroom the past four years, will now lead our daily coverage as Executive Editor, NBC News Digital, reporting to Catherine. In his new role, David will amplify our efforts to break more news on the most consequential storylines, continue to develop a well-rounded and diverse editing and reporting staff, reinforce our reputation for enterprise journalism and make digital an even more integral part of our wider NBC News initiatives.
Our digital newsroom efforts could not be in better hands. Please join us in congratulating Catherine and David.
Best,
Noah and Chris