NBC News Promotes Catherine Kim to SVP, Global Digital News

NBC News announced Thursday that Catherine Kim has been upped to senior vp, global digital news, where she will continue to oversee all digital newsroom activities for NBC News and an expanded digital effort at MSNBC.

“In this expanded role, Catherine will lead our efforts to evolve our content strategy, connect more deeply with mobile audiences and extend the impact of NBC News Now across our digital platforms. In addition, she will lead the effort to build out the offering at MSNBC,” NBC News president Noah Oppenheim wrote in a memo to staff.

Kim will continue to report to Oppenheim, and will work closely with NBC News digital chief Chris Berend, MSNBC president Rashida Jones and NBC News svp of editorial Janelle Rodriguez.

David Firestone will now run the daily coverage as executive editor, NBC News digital. He will report to Kim in this role.

Here’s the internal memo from Oppenheim and Berend: