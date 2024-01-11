NBC News Lays Off ‘Several Dozens’ of Staffers

TVNewser can report that NBC News is laying off “several dozens” of staffers, starting today. The layoffs aren’t limited to a single team, they’re taking place across several departments.

Those directly impacted by the layoffs have been notified, and will receive a severance package and outplacement and 60 days of notification before their employment ends.

While “several dozens” of staffers sounds like a lot (and if we’re being honest, it is), NBC News employs thousands of people, and despite the job eliminations, there are still roughly 150 new and open positions at NBC News that the company plans to fill. Those affected by today’s layoffs are being encouraged to apply for those open roles.

Media companies have been forced to re-align their resources in recent years in light of ongoing changes in the industry, and unfortunately, that has meant downsizing. This trend is now rearing its ugly head at NBC News, and we’ll certainly see personnel changes at other media companies and networks in 2024, especially as a shift away from linear towards digital continues to take shape.

Puck’s Dylan Byers broke news concerning the NBC News layoffs Thursday via X.