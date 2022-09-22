NBC News Adds 2 Correspondents to Be Based in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., Respectively

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

NBC News announced Thursday that it has added Dana Griffin and Marissa Parra as correspondents based in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., respectively.

Both Griffin and Parra will report across all NBC News and MSNBC platforms.

Griffin joins NBC News from NBC7 in San Diego, where she worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Previously, she spent nearly three years reporting for KCRA in Sacramento. She began her on-air career as a weekend anchor and reporter for KIEM-TV up in Eureka, Calif.

Parra joins NBC News from CBS2 in Chicago, where she spent the past three years as a general assignment reporter. Prior to joining CBS2, she worked as a freelance producer for ABC News’ Washington, D.C. bureau. She began her broadcast career as a reporter and fill-in anchor in central Virginia.