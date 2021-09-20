NBC Names Garrett Haake Senior Congressional Correspondent; Ali Vitali Named Capitol Hill Correspondent

NBC News announced staffing updates Monday concerning its Capitol Hill team.

Garrett Haake has been named NBC News senior congressional correspondent. Haake has covered Capitol Hill for NBC News since 2017, and will lead the network’s Capitol Hill coverage across all NBC flagship news programs, including NBC Nightly News and Today, in addition to MSNBC’s coverage and its expanded streaming programming on NBC News Now. Haake will work hand-in-hand with Capitol Hill correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell.

Ali Vitali joins NBC News’ Capitol Hill team as a correspondent, and NBC News Digital national political reporter Sahil Kapur will continue to cover all things Capitol Hill for the network.

Longtime Senate producer and off-air reporter Frank Thorp V and colleague Julie Tsirkin will continue to cover the Senate.