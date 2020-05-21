NATAS Reveals Nominees for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys

Nominations for the Daytime Emmy Awards have been announced, and this year you’ll be able to see the who will come away with the golden trophies for daytime on prime time.
Hungry for content in the world of Covid-19, CBS will televise the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards on June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, which, as Adweek TV editor Jason Lynch notes, “marks the first time the ceremony will air on TV in several years.”
CBS happens to be the network with the most nominations this year (57). Interestingly, Amazon Prime Video is right behind with 55 nominations.
Below, are categories containing TV news programming.
The nominees for Outstanding Morning Show:
- CBS Sunday Morning CBS
- CBS This Morning CBS
- Good Morning America ABC
- Sunday Today with Willie Geist NBC
- Today Show NBC
Outstanding Morning Show in Spanish:
- Café CNN CNN en Español
- Despierta America Univision
- Un Nuevo Dia Telemundo
Outstanding Informative Talk Show:
- The 3rd Hour of TODAY NBC
- Rachael Ray SYNDICATED
- Red Table Talk Facebook Watch
- Today Show with Hoda & Jenna NBC
- The View ABC
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host:
- Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro The View ABC
- Tamron Hall / Tamron Hall SYNDICATED
- Larry King / Larry King Now Ora TV
Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Today Show with Hoda & Jenna NBC
- Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith & Adrienne Banfield-Norris Red Table Talk Facebook Watch
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show:
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
- GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke ABC
- The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
- Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED
- The Talk CBS
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host:
- Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke ABC
- Kelly Clarkson The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
- Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED
Maury Povich / Maury SYNDICATED
- Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond The Talk CBS
Outstanding Entertainment News Show:
- Access Hollywood SYNDICATED
- E! News E! Entertainment
- Entertainment Tonight SYNDICATED
- Extra SYNDICATED
- Inside Edition SYNDICATED
Outstanding Directing For a Talk, Entertainment News or Morning Program:
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
- GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke ABC
- Good Morning America ABC
- The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
- Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED
- Today Show with Hoda & Jenna NBC
Outstanding Technical Team:
- CBS This Morning CBS
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade ABC
- The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
- The Price Is Right CBS
- Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration HBO
- The View ABC
Outstanding Single Camera Editing:
- CBS Sunday Morning CBS
- Helpsters Apple TV+
- MTV News Presents: White Supremacy Destroyed My Life MTV
- Odd Squad PBS
- Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 Apple TV+
- Rock the Park SYNDICATED
- This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special PBS