NATAS Reveals Nominees for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys

Nominations for the Daytime Emmy Awards have been announced, and this year you’ll be able to see the who will come away with the golden trophies for daytime on prime time.

Hungry for content in the world of Covid-19, CBS will televise the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards on June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, which, as Adweek TV editor Jason Lynch notes, “marks the first time the ceremony will air on TV in several years.”

CBS happens to be the network with the most nominations this year (57). Interestingly, Amazon Prime Video is right behind with 55 nominations.

Below, are categories containing TV news programming.

The nominees for Outstanding Morning Show:

CBS Sunday Morning CBS

CBS This Morning CBS

Good Morning America ABC

Sunday Today with Willie Geist NBC

NBC Today Show NBC

Outstanding Morning Show in Spanish:

Café CNN CNN en Español

Despierta America Univision

Un Nuevo Dia Telemundo

Outstanding Informative Talk Show:

The 3rd Hour of TODAY NBC

Rachael Ray SYNDICATED

SYNDICATED Red Table Talk Facebook Watch

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna NBC

The View ABC

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host:

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro The View ABC

The View ABC Tamron Hall / Tamron Hall SYNDICATED

/ Tamron Hall SYNDICATED Larry King / Larry King Now Ora TV

Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Today Show with Hoda & Jenna NBC

/ Larry King Now Ora TV Today Show with Hoda & Jenna NBC Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith & Adrienne Banfield-Norris Red Table Talk Facebook Watch

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show:

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

Show SYNDICATED GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED

Show SYNDICATED Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED

The Talk CBS

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host:

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke ABC

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke ABC Kelly Clarkson The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED

Maury Povich / Maury SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED / Maury SYNDICATED Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond The Talk CBS

Outstanding Entertainment News Show:

Access Hollywood SYNDICATED

E! News E! Entertainment

Entertainment Tonight SYNDICATED

Extra SYNDICATED

Inside Edition SYNDICATED

Outstanding Directing For a Talk, Entertainment News or Morning Program:

The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke ABC

Good Morning America ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna NBC

Outstanding Technical Team:

CBS This Morning CBS

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED

The Price Is Right CBS

Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration HBO

The View ABC

Outstanding Single Camera Editing:

CBS Sunday Morning CBS

Helpsters Apple TV+

MTV News Presents: White Supremacy Destroyed My Life MTV

Odd Squad PBS

Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 Apple TV+

Rock the Park SYNDICATED

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special PBS

