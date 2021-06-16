Natalie Morales, Anne Thompson, Sam Brock, Dr. John Torres Will Join NBC Olympics Roster of Reporters This Summer

TVNewser can report that Dateline correspondent and Today West Coast anchor Natalie Morales, NBC News chief environmental affairs correspondent Anne Thompson, NBC News correspondent Sam Brock, and NBC News chief medical correspondent Dr. John Torres will be working as reporters on the NBC Olympics team in Tokyo next month.

This will be Morales’ second NBC Olympics assignment; she previously worked seven Olympics with NBC News. Tokyo 2020 will be Thompson’s third NBC Olympics assignment, while Brock and Torres are both making their NBC Olympics debut.

Olympic medalists Gus Kenworthy, Jessica Mendoza, Apolo Ohno and Tanith White will also serve as reporters in Tokyo. The NBC Olympics roster will also include Tina Dixon, Naoko Funayama, Corey Robinson (son of NBA Hall of Famer, ’92 Dream Team member David Robinson), and Rutledge Wood.

“With so many stories to tell at each Olympics, we are excited to have a group of reporters ranging from NBC News correspondents to Olympic medalists to veteran sports commentators,” said NBC Olympics vp and coordinating producer Rebecca Chatman.

The Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics is Friday, July 23 on NBC.