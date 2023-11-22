MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Welcomes Her 2nd Child

Some happy news heading into the Thanksgiving holiday: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace recently gave birth to her second child.

Wallace, who has been off her program Deadline: White House the last several days, appeared remotely on Tuesday to announce the birth of her daughter, Isabella “Izzy” Sloane Schmidt.

“It’s a blessing to be focused again on what has always grounded me, and that’s my beautiful family,” Wallace told guest-host Alicia Menendez. “My son Liam is 11 and was in the hospital and scooped her up in his arms and was calmer than we were at the beginning.”

The father is Wallace’s husband, New York Times correspondent Michael S. Schmidt. The two wed in 2022, and this is their first child together.

“Where’s Nicolle?,” many Deadline viewers had recently been wondering. Some speculated her absence meant she might be leaving the show. Menendez addressed that sentiment, and Wallace responded.

“I’m so distraught anyone was distraught,” Wallace responded. “I have three families, the family in my house that sees me in my sweat pant glory, I have my show team who also sees me in my sweat pant glory, and then I view — I think this happened to me during the pandemic — I viewed the viewer as my family and as long as they’ll have me I would never, ever, ever leave.”