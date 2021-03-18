MSNBC President Rashida Jones Addresses Violence Against Asian Americans

Today, MSNBC president Rashida Jones addressed in a staff memo the increasing amount of violence against Asian Americans.

The note was sent the day after news broke that a man went on a rampage at three spas in the Atlanta area, killing six women of Asian descent. The person has been charged with eight counts of murder in connection with the horrific shootings.

The event has stirred outrage around the country and more fear in the Asian-American community.

Here’s the note, obtained by TVNewser:

Team,

The past few months have not been easy, and yesterday was tremendously difficult.

We are witnessing unspeakable violence against Asian Americans. The surge in anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic has been mentally and emotionally traumatizing for many of us, including our families, friends and colleagues.

Our coverage yesterday reminded me of why MSNBC is so special. We aspire for excellent journalism, and we treat each other with humanity and respect. I am so proud of our strong reporting on racial injustice, our commitment to amplifying unrepresented voices, and getting the stories right from every angle.

As a society, we have been here before. Last year, we came together following the injustices against Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and many others. Now, as we find ourselves in the face of hate once again, it is crucial that we continue to stand together and support one another.

As we look to the days ahead, please remember to take time for your mental health, look out for our AAPI community, and empower each other to help eradicate racism and inequality.

Thank you for all of your hard work.