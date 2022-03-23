Morning Joe Promotes Two Producers to Leadership Roles

MSNBC announced Tuesday that Dan Norwick is now Executive Managing Producer of Morning Joe, and Mike Buczkiewicz will serve as Executive Producer for the new 4th hour of Morning Joe, which launches on April 4.

Earlier this week, the network announced Morning Joe ep Alex Korson was being promoted to vp of morning programming for MSNBC.

In his new role, Norwick will continue to serve as Executive Producer of Way Too Early with Jonathan Lemire, reporting to Korson. Together, Norwick and Korson will execute the overall strategy and vision for Morning Joe.

“Dan’s commitment to journalism is evident throughout his tenure at MSNBC – beginning as a production assistant in 2006 to his new position as Executive Managing Producer,” MSNBC president Rashida Jones said in a memo to staff.

Buczkiewicz, newly-named ep of Morning Joe’s new 4th hour, is a seven-year veteran of the flagship morning show, where he served as Senior Producer and most recently Senior Supervising Producer.

“Mike’s dedication and work ethic have been key to Morning Joe’s success, overseeing the show’s segment producers and shaping the program’s interviews with top newsmakers. I’m excited to see what the future holds as Mike steps into his new role,” said Jones.