Monday, Sept. 6 Scoreboard: Fox News Is No. 1 on Labor Day

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 191 | CNN: 117 | MSNBC: 59
Prime: FNC: 242 | CNN: 131 | MSNBC: 55

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM YourWrld:
181		 Lead:
112		 Deadline:
89
5PM Five Spcl: 
193		 SitRoom:
133		 Deadline:
6PM Spcl Rprt: 
197		 SitRoom:
142		 MS Reports:
90
7PM Primetime:
216		 Outfrnt:
98		 MS Reports:
58
8PM Crlsn Spcl:
293		 Cooper:
164		 Deadline:
55
9PM HntySpcl:
213		 CNNFilm:
114		 Deadline:
10PM Ing Spcl:
219		 CNNFilm:
===		 PromisedLand:
56
11PM Gut Spcl:
179		 Tonight:
101		 MS Reports:
45

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.392 | CNN: 565 | MSNBC: 586
Prime: FNC: 1.729 | CNN: 560 | MSNBC: 686

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM YourWrld:
1.184		 Lead:
681		 Deadline:
928
5PM Five Spcl:
1.761		 SitRoom:
671		 Deadline:
—-
6PM Spcl Rprt: 
1.705		 SitRoom:
589		 MS Reports:
799
7PM Primetime:
1.643		 Outfrnt:
558		 MS Reports:
693
8PM Crlsn Spcl:
2.099		 Cooper:
791		 Deadline:
774
9PM HntySpcl:
1.531		 CNNFilm:
445		 Deadline:
—-
10PM Ing Spcl:
1.556		 CNNFilm:
 PromisedLand:
508
11PM Gut Spcl:
1.115		 Tonight:
341		 MS Reports:
431

 

