Monday, Sept. 6 Scoreboard: Fox News Is No. 1 on Labor Day

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 191 | CNN: 117 | MSNBC: 59
Prime: FNC: 242 | CNN: 131 | MSNBC: 55
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWrld:
181
|Lead:
112
|Deadline:
89
|5PM
|Five Spcl:
193
|SitRoom:
133
|Deadline:
—
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
197
|SitRoom:
142
|MS Reports:
90
|7PM
|Primetime:
216
|Outfrnt:
98
|MS Reports:
58
|8PM
|Crlsn Spcl:
293
|Cooper:
164
|Deadline:
55
|9PM
|HntySpcl:
213
|CNNFilm:
114
|Deadline:
—
|10PM
|Ing Spcl:
219
|CNNFilm:
===
|PromisedLand:
56
|11PM
|Gut Spcl:
179
|Tonight:
101
|MS Reports:
45
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.392 | CNN: 565 | MSNBC: 586
Prime: FNC: 1.729 | CNN: 560 | MSNBC: 686
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWrld:
1.184
|Lead:
681
|Deadline:
928
|5PM
|Five Spcl:
1.761
|SitRoom:
671
|Deadline:
—-
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
1.705
|SitRoom:
589
|MS Reports:
799
|7PM
|Primetime:
1.643
|Outfrnt:
558
|MS Reports:
693
|8PM
|Crlsn Spcl:
2.099
|Cooper:
791
|Deadline:
774
|9PM
|HntySpcl:
1.531
|CNNFilm:
445
|Deadline:
—-
|10PM
|Ing Spcl:
1.556
|CNNFilm:
—
|PromisedLand:
508
|11PM
|Gut Spcl:
1.115
|Tonight:
341
|MS Reports:
431