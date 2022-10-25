Ratings

Monday, Oct. 24 Scoreboard: The Five Begins Week With 3.75 Million Viewers

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 252 | CNN: 103 | MSNBC: 101
Prime: FNC: 314 | CNN: 111 | MSNBC: 156

4PM Cavuto:
255		 TheLead:
121		 Wallace:
129
5PM Five:
452		 Blitzer:
121		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
324		 Blitzer:
126		 Melber:
147
7PM Watters:
352		 Burnett:
149		 Reid:
122
8PM Carlson:
419		 Cooper:
123		 Hayes:
122
9PM Hannity:
314		 Tnt Tapper:
109		 Maddow:
223
10PM Ingraham:
209		 Tonight:
99		 O’Donnell:
124
11PM Gutfeld:
320		 Tonight:
61		 Ruhle:
78

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.955 | CNN: 517 | MSNBC: 989
Prime: FNC: 2.720 | CNN: 581 | MSNBC: 1.636

4PM Cavuto:
1.691		 TheLead:
594		 Wallace:
1.455
5PM Five:
3.749		 Blitzer:
595		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.742		 Blitzer:
523		 Melber:
1.471
7PM Watters:
3.189		 Burnett:
640		 Reid:
1.161
8PM Carlson:
3.395		 Cooper:
669		 Hayes:
1.256
9PM Hannity:
2.689		 Tnt Tapper:
614		 Maddow:
2.160
10PM Ingraham:
2.077		 Tonight:
461		 O’Donnell:
1.491
11PM Gutfeld:
2.143		 Tonight:
348		 Ruhle:
843

 

