Monday, Oct. 24 Scoreboard: The Five Begins Week With 3.75 Million Viewers

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 252 | CNN: 103 | MSNBC: 101
Prime: FNC: 314 | CNN: 111 | MSNBC: 156
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
255
|TheLead:
121
|Wallace:
129
|5PM
|Five:
452
|Blitzer:
121
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
324
|Blitzer:
126
|Melber:
147
|7PM
|Watters:
352
|Burnett:
149
|Reid:
122
|8PM
|Carlson:
419
|Cooper:
123
|Hayes:
122
|9PM
|Hannity:
314
|Tnt Tapper:
109
|Maddow:
223
|10PM
|Ingraham:
209
|Tonight:
99
|O’Donnell:
124
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
320
|Tonight:
61
|Ruhle:
78
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.955 | CNN: 517 | MSNBC: 989
Prime: FNC: 2.720 | CNN: 581 | MSNBC: 1.636
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.691
|TheLead:
594
|Wallace:
1.455
|5PM
|Five:
3.749
|Blitzer:
595
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.742
|Blitzer:
523
|Melber:
1.471
|7PM
|Watters:
3.189
|Burnett:
640
|Reid:
1.161
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.395
|Cooper:
669
|Hayes:
1.256
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.689
|Tnt Tapper:
614
|Maddow:
2.160
|10PM
|Ingraham:
2.077
|Tonight:
461
|O’Donnell:
1.491
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
2.143
|Tonight:
348
|Ruhle:
843