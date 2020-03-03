Monday, March 2 Scoreboard: Tucker Carlson Had the No. 1 Show of the Night

Last night’s Fox News Total Hall with Mike Bloomberg aired from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET, and delivered 2.4 million total viewers, making it the 2nd-most-watched town hall broadcast of the 2020 election cycle.
The network’s town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in April 2019 remains the most-watched town hall of any candidate this cycle in total viewership with nearly 2.6 million viewers.
However, as you’ll see below, there was also an audience drop off during the hour-long Bloomberg town hall broadcast, and then growth when Martha MacCallum came back on at 7:30 p.m. ET for an abbreviated version of her show.
25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 406 | CNN: 246 | MSNBC: 225
Prime: FNC: 715 | CNN: 419 | MSNBC: 516
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
317
|Tapper:
226
|Wallace:
194
|5PM
|Five:
583
|Blitzer:
338
|MTPDly/PrsCnf:
172/167
|6PM
|Baier/Blmbrg:
467/426
|Blitzer:
333
|Melber:
229
|7PM
|Cont./McClm:
—/474
|Burnett:
439
|Matthews:
395
|8PM
|Carlson:
773
|Cooper:
465
|Hayes:
459
|9PM
|Hannity:
727
|Cuomo:
413
|Maddow:
595
|10PM
|Ingraham:
645
|Lemon:
380
|O’Donnell:
495
|11PM
|Bream:
494
|Cooper:
274
|Williams:
340
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 2164 | CNN: 885 | MSNBC: 1.440
Prime: FNC: 3.794 | CNN: 1.347 | MSNBC: 2.712
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.850
|Tapper:
963
|Wallace:
1.683
|5PM
|Five:
3.445
|Blitzer:
1.303
|MTPDly/PrsCnf:
1.523/1.583
|6PM
|Baier/Blmbrg:
2.882/2.412
|Blitzer:
1.140
|Melber:
1.643
|7PM
|Cont./McClm:
—-/2.539
|Burnett:
1.390
|Matthews:
2.125
|8PM
|Carlson:
4.069
|Cooper:
1.493
|Hayes:
2.323
|9PM
|Hannity:
4.001
|Cuomo:
1.372
|Maddow:
3.248
|10PM
|Ingraham:
3.306
|Lemon:
1.175
|O’Donnell:
2.566
|11PM
|Bream:
2.007
|Cooper:
849
|Williams:
1.721