Monday, March 2 Scoreboard: Tucker Carlson Had the No. 1 Show of the Night

By A.J. Katz Comment

Last night’s Fox News Total Hall with Mike Bloomberg aired from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET, and delivered 2.4 million total viewers, making it the 2nd-most-watched town hall broadcast of the 2020 election cycle.

The network’s town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in April 2019 remains the most-watched town hall of any candidate this cycle in total viewership with nearly 2.6 million viewers.

However, as you’ll see below, there was also an audience drop off during the hour-long Bloomberg town hall broadcast, and then growth when Martha MacCallum came back on at 7:30 p.m. ET for an abbreviated version of her show.

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 406 | CNN: 246 | MSNBC: 225
Prime: FNC: 715 | CNN: 419 | MSNBC: 516

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
317		 Tapper:
226		 Wallace:
194
5PM Five:
583		 Blitzer:
338		 MTPDly/PrsCnf:
172/167
6PM Baier/Blmbrg:
467/426		 Blitzer:
333		 Melber:
229
7PM Cont./McClm:
—/474		 Burnett:
439		 Matthews:
395
8PM Carlson:
773		 Cooper:
465		 Hayes:
459
9PM Hannity:
727		 Cuomo:
413		 Maddow:
595
10PM Ingraham:
645		 Lemon:
380		 O’Donnell:
495
11PM Bream:
494		 Cooper:
274		 Williams:
340

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 2164 | CNN: 885 | MSNBC: 1.440
Prime: FNC: 3.794 | CNN: 1.347 | MSNBC: 2.712

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.850		 Tapper:
963		 Wallace:
1.683
5PM Five:
3.445		 Blitzer:
1.303		 MTPDly/PrsCnf:
1.523/1.583
6PM Baier/Blmbrg:
2.882/2.412		 Blitzer:
1.140		 Melber:
1.643
7PM Cont./McClm:
—-/2.539		 Burnett:
1.390		 Matthews:
2.125
8PM Carlson:
4.069		 Cooper:
1.493		 Hayes:
2.323
9PM Hannity:
4.001		 Cuomo:
1.372		 Maddow:
3.248
10PM Ingraham:
3.306		 Lemon:
1.175		 O’Donnell:
2.566
11PM Bream:
2.007		 Cooper:
849		 Williams:
1.721

 

