Monday, March 2 Scoreboard: Tucker Carlson Had the No. 1 Show of the Night

Last night’s Fox News Total Hall with Mike Bloomberg aired from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET, and delivered 2.4 million total viewers, making it the 2nd-most-watched town hall broadcast of the 2020 election cycle.

The network’s town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in April 2019 remains the most-watched town hall of any candidate this cycle in total viewership with nearly 2.6 million viewers.

However, as you’ll see below, there was also an audience drop off during the hour-long Bloomberg town hall broadcast, and then growth when Martha MacCallum came back on at 7:30 p.m. ET for an abbreviated version of her show.

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 406 | CNN: 246 | MSNBC: 225

Prime: FNC: 715 | CNN: 419 | MSNBC: 516

FNC: CNN: MSNBC: 4PM Cavuto:

317 Tapper:

226 Wallace:

194 5PM Five:

583 Blitzer:

338 MTPDly/PrsCnf:

172/167 6PM Baier/Blmbrg:

467/426 Blitzer:

333 Melber:

229 7PM Cont./McClm:

—/474 Burnett:

439 Matthews:

395 8PM Carlson:

773 Cooper:

465 Hayes:

459 9PM Hannity:

727 Cuomo:

413 Maddow:

595 10PM Ingraham:

645 Lemon:

380 O’Donnell:

495 11PM Bream:

494 Cooper:

274 Williams:

340

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 2164 | CNN: 885 | MSNBC: 1.440

Prime: FNC: 3.794 | CNN: 1.347 | MSNBC: 2.712

FNC CNN MSNBC: 4PM Cavuto:

1.850 Tapper:

963 Wallace:

1.683 5PM Five:

3.445 Blitzer:

1.303 MTPDly/PrsCnf:

1.523/1.583 6PM Baier/Blmbrg:

2.882/2.412 Blitzer:

1.140 Melber:

1.643 7PM Cont./McClm:

—-/2.539 Burnett:

1.390 Matthews:

2.125 8PM Carlson:

4.069 Cooper:

1.493 Hayes:

2.323 9PM Hannity:

4.001 Cuomo:

1.372 Maddow:

3.248 10PM Ingraham:

3.306 Lemon:

1.175 O’Donnell:

2.566 11PM Bream:

2.007 Cooper:

849 Williams:

1.721

