Monday, July 3 Scoreboard: Fox News Edges CNN in Primetime Demo

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 125 | CNN: 87 | MSNBC: 80
Prime: FNC: 109 | CNN: 105 | MSNBC: 88
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWrld:
80
|Lead:
93
|ReidSpecial:
79
|5PM
|Five:
181
|SitRoom:
103
|ReidSpecial:
—
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
142
|SitRoom:
93
|The Beat:
94
|7PM
|Prmetime:
111
|Outfrnt:
125
|The Beat:
—
|8PM
|FNTonight:
92
|AC360:
114
|All In:
100
|9PM
|Hnty Spcl:
116
|Primetime:
101
|All In:
—
|10PM
|Angle Spcl:
120
|Tonight:
101
|The Beat:
63
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
182
|Tonight:
89
|The Beat:
—
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.123 | CNN: 488 | MSNBC: 744
Prime: FNC: 1.213 | CNN: 571 | MSNBC: 870
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|YourWrld:
927
|Lead:
648
|ReidSpecial:
799
|5PM
|Five:
2.120
|SitRoom:
703
|ReidSpecial:
—-
|6PM
|Spcl Rprt:
1.599
|SitRoom:
517
|The Beat:
1.020
|7PM
|Prmetime:
1.436
|Outfrnt:
484
|The Beat:
—-
|8PM
|FNTonight:
1.106
|AC360:
592
|All In:
929
|9PM
|Hnty Spcl:
1.356
|Primetime:
589
|All In:
—
|10PM
|Angle Spcl:
1.175
|Tonight:
532
|The Beat:
681
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.324
|Tonight:
360
|The Beat:
—