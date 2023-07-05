Ratings

Monday, July 3 Scoreboard: Fox News Edges CNN in Primetime Demo

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 125 | CNN: 87 | MSNBC: 80
Prime: FNC: 109 | CNN: 105 | MSNBC: 88

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM YourWrld:
80		 Lead:
93		 ReidSpecial:
79
5PM Five:
181		 SitRoom:
103		 ReidSpecial:
6PM Spcl Rprt:
142		 SitRoom:
93		 The Beat:
94
7PM Prmetime:
111		 Outfrnt:
125		 The Beat:
8PM FNTonight:
92		 AC360:
114		 All In:
100
9PM Hnty Spcl:
116		 Primetime:
101		 All In:
10PM Angle Spcl:
120		 Tonight:
101		 The Beat:
63
11PM Gutfeld:
182		 Tonight:
89		 The Beat:

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.123 | CNN: 488 | MSNBC: 744
Prime: FNC: 1.213 | CNN: 571 | MSNBC: 870

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM YourWrld:
927		 Lead:
648		 ReidSpecial:
799
5PM Five:
2.120		 SitRoom:
703		 ReidSpecial:
—-
6PM Spcl Rprt:
1.599		 SitRoom:
517		 The Beat:
1.020
7PM Prmetime:
1.436		 Outfrnt:
484		 The Beat:
—-
8PM FNTonight:
1.106		 AC360:
592		 All In:
929
9PM Hnty Spcl:
1.356		 Primetime:
589		 All In:
10PM Angle Spcl:
1.175		 Tonight:
532		 The Beat:
681
11PM Gutfeld:
1.324		 Tonight:
360		 The Beat:

 

