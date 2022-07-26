Ratings

Monday, July 25 Scoreboard: Tucker Carlson Tops the Demo, The Five is No. 1 in Total Viewers

By Mollie Cahillane 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 239 | CNN: 100 | MSNBC: 98
Prime: FNC: 395 | CNN: 131 | MSNBC: 163

 

FNC:

CNN:

MSNBC:

4PM

Cavuto:
171

Tapper:
114

Wallace:
119

5PM

Five:
397

Tapper:
110

Wallace:

6PM

Baier:
305

Blitzer:
121 

Melber:
129

7PM

Watters:
304

Burnett:
131

Reid:
144

8PM

Carlson:
501

Cooper:
123

Hayes:
139

9PM

Hannity:
354

Cooper:
135

MS Prime:
212

10PM

Ingraham:
330

Lemon:
136

O’Donnell:
137

11PM

Gutfeld:
343

Lemon:
92

Ruhle:
96

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.806 | CNN: 531 | MSNBC: 976
Prime: FNC: 2.650 | CNN: 660 | MSNBC: 1.709

 

FNC:

CNN:

MSNBC:

4PM

Cavuto:
1.453

Tapper:
604

Wallace:
1.481

5PM

Five:
3.482

Tapper:
562

Wallace:
—-

6PM

Baier:
 2.544

Blitzer:
582

Melber:
1.443

7PM

Watters:
2.664

Burnett:
685

Reid:
 1.117

8PM

Carlson:
3.286

Cooper:
780

Hayes:
1.434

9PM

Hannity:
2.502

Cooper:
618

MS Prime:
 2.354

10PM

Ingraham:
2.160

Lemon:
582

O’Donnell:
1.338

11PM

Gutfeld:
1.931

Lemon:
 421

Ruhle:
 803

 

