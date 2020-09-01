Monday, Aug. 31 Scoreboard: Laura Ingraham’s 10 p.m. Hour, Featuring an Interview With Trump, Delivers 4.15 Million Viewers

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 428 | CNN: 281 | MSNBC: 244
Prime: FNC: 808 | CNN: 390 | MSNBC: 439
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
333
|Lead:
302
|Wallace:
275
|5PM
|Five:
615
|SitRm:
291
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
514
|SitRm:
316
|The Beat:
247
|7PM
|MacCallum:
404
|Outfrnt:
302
|Reid:
357
|8PM
|Carlson:
897
|AC360:
318
|Hayes:
382
|9PM
|Hannity:
781
|Cuomo:
396
|Maddow:
576
|10PM
|Ingraham:
746
|Lemon:
456
|O’Donnell:
360
|11PM
|@Night:
495
|Lemon:
367
|11thHour:
259
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 2.427 | CNN: 1.110 | MSNBC: 1.571
Prime: FNC: 4.520 | CNN: 1.543 | MSNBC: 2.604
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.883
|Lead:
1.211
|Wallace:
2.071
|5PM
|Five:
3.814
|SitRm:
1.251
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
3.272
|SitRm:
1.294
|The Beat:
1.639
|7PM
|MacCallum:
2.512
|Outfrnt:
1.173
|Reid:
1.855
|8PM
|Carlson:
4.932
|AC360:
1.440
|Hayes:
2.146
|9PM
|Hannity:
4.474
|Cuomo:
1.681
|Maddow:
3.311
|10PM
|Ingraham:
4.153
|Lemon:
1.508
|O’Donnell:
2.356
|11PM
|@Night:
2.132
|Lemon:
1.101
|11thHour:
1.584