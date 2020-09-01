Ratings

Monday, Aug. 31 Scoreboard: Laura Ingraham’s 10 p.m. Hour, Featuring an Interview With Trump, Delivers 4.15 Million Viewers

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 428 | CNN: 281 | MSNBC: 244
Prime: FNC: 808 | CNN: 390 | MSNBC: 439

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
333		 Lead:
302		 Wallace:
275
5PM Five:
615		 SitRm:
291		 Wallace:
6PM Baier: 
514		 SitRm:
316		 The Beat:
247
7PM MacCallum:
404		 Outfrnt:
302		 Reid:
357
8PM Carlson:
897		 AC360:
318		 Hayes:
382
9PM Hannity:
781		 Cuomo:
396		 Maddow:
576
10PM Ingraham:
746		 Lemon:
456		 O’Donnell:
360
11PM @Night:
495		 Lemon:
367		 11thHour:
259

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 2.427 | CNN: 1.110 | MSNBC: 1.571
Prime: FNC: 4.520 | CNN: 1.543 | MSNBC: 2.604

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.883		 Lead:
1.211		 Wallace:
2.071
5PM Five:
3.814		 SitRm:
1.251		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier: 
3.272		 SitRm:
1.294		 The Beat:
1.639
7PM MacCallum:
2.512		 Outfrnt:
1.173		 Reid:
1.855
8PM Carlson:
4.932		 AC360:
1.440		 Hayes:
2.146
9PM Hannity:
4.474		 Cuomo:
1.681		 Maddow:
3.311
10PM Ingraham:
4.153		 Lemon:
1.508		 O’Donnell:
2.356
11PM @Night:
2.132		 Lemon:
1.101		 11thHour:
1.584

 

