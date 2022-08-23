Ratings

Monday, Aug. 22 Scoreboard: The Five, Tucker Carlson Split No. 1 Ranking

By A.J. Katz 

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 273 | CNN: 112 | MSNBC: 121
Prime: FNC: 392 | CNN: 148 | MSNBC: 188

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
175		 Tapper:
125		 Wallace:
137
5PM Five:
419		 Tapper:
158		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
294		 Blitzer:
159		 Melber:
144
7PM Watters:
355		 Outfrnt:
172		 Reid:
146
8PM Carlson:
478		 Cooper:
164		 Hayes:
131
9PM Hannity:
392		 Tonight:
149		 Maddow:
233
10PM Ingraham:
305		 Lemon:
130		 O’Donnell:
201
11PM Gutfeld:
290		 Lemon:
103		 11thHour:
165

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.900 | CNN: 579 | MSNBC: 1.102
Prime: FNC: 2.811 | CNN: 652 | MSNBC: 1.975

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.553		 Tapper:
754		 Wallace:
1.541
5PM Five:
3.428		 Tapper:
750		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.377		 Blitzer:
592		 Melber:
1.450
7PM Watters:
2.885		 Outfrnt:
686		 Reid:
1.317
8PM Carlson:
3.373		 Cooper:
772		 Hayes:
1.493
9PM Hannity:
2.868		 Tonight:
614		 Maddow:
2.473
10PM Ingraham:
2.191		 Lemon:
570		 O’Donnell:
1.960
11PM Gutfeld:
1.964		 Lemon:
468		 11thHour:
1.163

 

Advertisement
Advertisement