Monday, Aug. 22 Scoreboard: The Five, Tucker Carlson Split No. 1 Ranking

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 273 | CNN: 112 | MSNBC: 121
Prime: FNC: 392 | CNN: 148 | MSNBC: 188
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
175
|Tapper:
125
|Wallace:
137
|5PM
|Five:
419
|Tapper:
158
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
294
|Blitzer:
159
|Melber:
144
|7PM
|Watters:
355
|Outfrnt:
172
|Reid:
146
|8PM
|Carlson:
478
|Cooper:
164
|Hayes:
131
|9PM
|Hannity:
392
|Tonight:
149
|Maddow:
233
|10PM
|Ingraham:
305
|Lemon:
130
|O’Donnell:
201
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
290
|Lemon:
103
|11thHour:
165
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.900 | CNN: 579 | MSNBC: 1.102
Prime: FNC: 2.811 | CNN: 652 | MSNBC: 1.975
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.553
|Tapper:
754
|Wallace:
1.541
|5PM
|Five:
3.428
|Tapper:
750
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.377
|Blitzer:
592
|Melber:
1.450
|7PM
|Watters:
2.885
|Outfrnt:
686
|Reid:
1.317
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.373
|Cooper:
772
|Hayes:
1.493
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.868
|Tonight:
614
|Maddow:
2.473
|10PM
|Ingraham:
2.191
|Lemon:
570
|O’Donnell:
1.960
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.964
|Lemon:
468
|11thHour:
1.163