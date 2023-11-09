Megyn Kelly, Elizabeth Vargas Named Co-Moderators for NewsNation Republican Primary Debate

The upstart cable news network NewsNation has been named the host of the fourth Republican presidential primary debate, which will be held on December 6 at 8 p.m. ET. The debate will originate from the University of Alabama’s Frank Moody Music Building in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

This is the news organization’s first-ever presidential primary debate.

What is sure to raise eyebrows is that NewsNation chose to add former Fox News and NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly as one of the co-moderators of the debate, joining NewsNation’s evening news anchor Elizabeth Vargas and Eliana Johnson, Editor-in-Chief of The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative news outlet.

Advertisement

Kelly, who currently hosts The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM, is no stranger to moderating debates, and that familiarity may have been a draw for NewsNation. She previously moderated five GOP primary debates for Fox News Channel, including the first primary debate in the 2016 presidential election cycle with a combative Donald Trump. That debate, held in 2015, was watched by 24 million viewers, making it the most-watched presidential primary debate in history.

“All of us at NewsNation are incredibly honored to be hosting a presidential primary debate and to be part of what will be another historic election season,” said Nexstar’s President of Networks Sean Compton. “We are also extremely pleased to have the opportunity to introduce more Americans to NewsNation, a 24-hour national news network committed to delivering outstanding journalism and first-rate political coverage and analysis.”

NewsNation president Michael Corn, added, “NewsNation’s mission is to provide fair and unbiased news coverage, and that’s the way we will approach this important debate. We take this responsibility very seriously and are proud to help inform and educate voters and to contribute to the democratic process.”

In addition to airing on NewsNation, the fourth GOP presidential primary debate will be simulcast in the Eastern and Central time zones on The CW, the broadcast network that was recently acquired by NewsNation’s parent company Nexstar Media Group. Viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones can watch the debate live on NewsNation or see an encore presentation on their local CW affiliate from 7-9 p.m. MT and 8-10 p.m. PT.

The debate will be livestreamed on NewsNation’s website, www.NewsNationNow.com, and once again, Rumble, the RNC’s streaming media partner, will livestream the debate.