Meet the Press Apologizes After DOJ Spokesperson Accuses Broadcast of ‘Deceptive Editing’ of Attorney General’s Remarks

Meet the Press apologized to the Department of Justice yesterday after the broadcast appeared to have left out important context in airing a comment made by U.S. attorney general Bill Barr.

The apology came from the show’s Twitter account after Department of Justice spokeswoman accused MTP moderator Chuck Todd over “deceptive editing” he showed of Barr’s recent interview with CBS’ Catherine Herridge defending the department dropping the case against former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

On Sunday morning, Todd covered the Flynn news and noted the president’s big tweetstorm. At one point he brought up part of what Barr said to Herridge:

HERRIDGE: “When history looks back on this decision, how do you think it will be written?” BARR: “Well, history is written by the winner. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history.”

Todd remarked that the comment was incredibly cynical adding, “he was almost admitting that, yeah, this is a political job.”

However, Meet the Press producers seemed to leave out the second part of his answer: “Well, history is written by the winner. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history. But I think a fair history would say it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law, it upheld the standards of the Department of Justice, and it undid what was an injustice.”

Very disappointed by the deceptive editing/commentary by @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress on AG Barr’s CBS interview. Compare the two transcripts below. Not only did the AG make the case in the VERY answer Chuck says he didn’t, he also did so multiple times throughout the interview. pic.twitter.com/PR1ciceMmE — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) May 10, 2020

The apology:

You’re correct. Earlier today, we inadvertently and inaccurately cut short a video clip of an interview with AG Barr before offering commentary and analysis. The remaining clip included important remarks from the attorney general that we missed, and we regret the error. — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 10, 2020

Whether or not the broadcast deliberately cut the clip to cast the attorney general in a bad light is up for debate, with many conservatives jumping to the conclusion that the broadcast indeed did.

This became easy fodder for the president, who sent out a whopping 108 tweets/retweets on Mother’s Day, a number of which focused on criticisms of Todd and Meet the Press. He even called for him to be taken off the air, tagging the FCC in the process. This won’t happen for myriad reasons, one of which being that Pai has gone on the record as saying that content on a show is beyond the commission’s scope of authority when determining licenses, which are of stations, not networks.

@FCC THIS IS A DISGRACE, EVEN WORSE THAN @NBC USUALLY IS, WHICH IS REALLY BAD. SLEEPY EYES MUST BE FIRED! https://t.co/NWy7WTxH8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

He should be FIRED by Concast. If done by a Republican, would be “prosecuted”. @AjitPaiFCC https://t.co/Lqi3oWEaiP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2020

