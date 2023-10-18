Maria Bartiromo Marks 30 Years on Cable News

Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo marked her 30th year on TV news Wednesday morning with help from some colleagues, business executives and politicians whom she has interviewed over the years.

The second video shows Bartiromo reflecting on her career to this point.

As is noted during and after the airing of the video tributes, Bartiromo has seen and covered quite a bit over the years — from 9/11 to the 2008 financial crisis, the 90’s dotcom boom. Bartiromo was also the first person to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

“Being at the exchange was so amazing,” said Bartiromo. “When I first got there a lot of people did not want me there. Remember, it was a boys’ club. It was a lot of men, not a lot of women. I’m over there, a woman with a camera, no less. So, I had a couple of run-ins with a number of gentlemen who were much older than I was and had more experience. And I remember saying to myself, you better own this job. You better make sure you know everything about your job. You better make sure these guys have nothing on you.”

Bartiromo’s TV news career started at CNN on October 18, 1993. She joined CNBC the following year, her home for the next two decades and a place where she became a household name in the business world.

In 2014, she joined Fox, where she remains today as the host of Mornings with Maria, and Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street, weekday mornings and Friday nights, respectively, on Fox Business Network. On Sundays, she hosts a business and politics program on Fox News Channel, Sunday Morning Futures.