Longtime TV News Spokesman and Publicist Andrew Freedman Dies at 67

Andrew Freedman, the former NBC Nightly News senior spokesman who later served as the publicist for on-air talent such as Gayle King, Barbara Walters, Tom Brokaw, Gretchen Carlson, died Wednesday, February 8 at Mount Sinai hospital in New York.

He was only 67.

Freedman, who was diagnosed with liver cancer back in August, managed media relations for NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw, Meet the Press and Today show from 1984-1991.

While at NBC, Freedman also oversaw the network’s PR for the U.S.-Russian Reykjavík and Geneva summits, the 1988 Seoul Olympics and the network’s presidential election coverage.

Freedman opened up his own comms shop—Andrew E. Freedman Public Relations—in 1991. In addition to Brokaw, King, Walters and Carlson, his client roster included Connie Chung, Maria Shriver, and Arianna Huffington, as well as various Hollywood actors and actresses.

Freedman “lived an adventurous, ambitious and fulfilling life,” his sons noted in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “Blessed with more charm, wit and charisma than he knew what to do with, he lived every day with a spirit of love and generosity that is in too short of supply these days.”