Longtime NBC News Executive Madeleine Haeringer to Leave Network at Year’s End

Longtime NBC News editorial executive Madeleine Haeringer is leaving the network at the end of the year, TVNewser has learned.
Haeringer joined NBC News in 1996 and held a variety of roles, starting out as a Washington DC bureau intern and eventually moving up to become ep of MSNBC news coverage, ep of international news and senior producer of NBC Worldwide News. Haeringer left NBC News in 2016 to executive produce the Emmy Award-winning Vice News Tonight on HBO. She returned to NBC in 2019 to run NBC News’ short-lived partnership with Quibi. When Quibi ended, Haeringer became a senior ep and was named senior vp of editorial for NBC News in January 2021, overseeing the news division’s Business & Technology, Climate, Health, and Race & Inequality units, as well as cross-platform initiatives. Haeringer has also worked with NBC News Studios on long form and has been the editorial leader for NBC News Audio during that time.
Below, Oppenheim’s internal memo to NBC staff, obtained by TVNewser:
After dedicating more than 25 years of her award-winning career to NBC News, Madeleine Haeringer has informed me she will be moving on. Beginning in 1996 as an intern in our Washington DC bureau, Madeleine traveled the world with Richard Engel and rose the ranks to Executive Producer of International News. In 2019, after a successful run as the EP of Vice News Tonight, she returned to NBC to oversee our partnership with Quibi.
She currently leads our editorial units, audio team, and cross-platform theme weeks, driving some of our most original and important work. Under her leadership, “Southlake” won NBC News Audio its first Peabody and Pulitzer Prize finalist. Her vision, tenacity, and sharp editorial acumen made her an invaluable member of my team and a trusted colleague. We will all miss her extraordinary creativity and storytelling ability.
I have asked Madeleine to stay through the end of the year to help with the transition, so there will be plenty of time to celebrate her and to share more about how her responsibilities will be distributed. In the meantime, I hope you’ll all join me in thanking her for all her stellar work and the indelible imprint she left at NBC News.
Noah