Longtime NBC News Executive Madeleine Haeringer to Leave Network at Year’s End

Longtime NBC News editorial executive Madeleine Haeringer is leaving the network at the end of the year, TVNewser has learned.

Haeringer joined NBC News in 1996 and held a variety of roles, starting out as a Washington DC bureau intern and eventually moving up to become ep of MSNBC news coverage, ep of international news and senior producer of NBC Worldwide News. Haeringer left NBC News in 2016 to executive produce the Emmy Award-winning Vice News Tonight on HBO. She returned to NBC in 2019 to run NBC News’ short-lived partnership with Quibi. When Quibi ended, Haeringer became a senior ep and was named senior vp of editorial for NBC News in January 2021, overseeing the news division’s Business & Technology, Climate, Health, and Race & Inequality units, as well as cross-platform initiatives. Haeringer has also worked with NBC News Studios on long form and has been the editorial leader for NBC News Audio during that time.

Below, Oppenheim’s internal memo to NBC staff, obtained by TVNewser: