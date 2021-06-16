Longtime AC 360 Writer Faith Kleppinger Has Died

Longtime Anderson Cooper 360 writer Faith Kleppinger lost her battle to a rare form of appendix cancer early Tuesday morning.

Cooper took a few minutes to honor his friend and colleague during Tuesday’s broadcast.

“Faith’s talents, myriad and magical … were also devastating and they were delicious,” said Cooper, after playing a montage of some greatest hits on the show’s popular Ridiculist segment, which she wrote. “Faith … thank you for all the life and the laughs and the love that you shared … Faith was loved by the entire AC360 family. May her memory be blessed.”

WATCH: