Lester Holt, Andrea Mitchell, Kristen Welker, Carol Lee, Courtney Kube Will Interview Top Newsmakers at 2020 Aspen Security Forum

Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 4, through Thursday, Aug. 6, NBC News and MSNBC newsers will moderate several headline conversations with national security and defense experts, policy makers, current and former government officials, top infectious disease experts, and more at the 2020 Aspen Security Forum.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt; NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and Host of MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, Andrea Mitchell; NBC News White House correspondent, Kristen Welker; NBC News correspondent Carol Lee; and NBC News Pentagon correspondent Courtney Kube are among the moderators at this year’s digital forum.

Interviews include former national security adviser John Bolton (interviewed by Lee), Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai, (interviewed by Mitchell) Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (interviewed by Holt), former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michèle Flournoy (interviewed by Kube), former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Miami mayor Francis Suarez (interviewed by Welker).

Other participants include Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis (none of these conversations will be moderated by NBC Newsers, however).

This is the fourth consecutive year that NBC News and MSNBC will return as the exclusive media partner of the Forum. Attendees can watch these NBC News-moderated conversations on NBC News Now , NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com and on Peacock, NBCU’s new streaming service.

See a run-down of the NBC News-moderated conversations beginning tomorrow.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4 12 p.m. ET – The Room Where It Happened: A Conversation with John Bolton NBC News Correspondent Carol Lee moderates a conversation with former National Security Advisor John Bolton 4 p.m. ET – The View from Beijing: A Conversation with Ambassador Cui Tiankai NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and MSNBC Host Andrea Mitchell moderates a conversation with Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai THURSDAY, AUGUST 6 10:45 a.m. ET – Science, Solutions, and Solidarity: A Conversation with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros, Dr. Mike Ryan, and Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Anchor of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and Dateline NBC Lester Holt moderates a conversation with Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Executive Director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme Dr. Mike Ryan, and infectious disease expert Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove 11:30 a.m. ET – On the Front Lines: Race, the Pandemic, and Recession NBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker moderates a conversation with former Mayor of New Orleans Mitch Landrieu, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez 4:30 p.m. ET – A New Defense Paradigm: Modernizing the U.S. Department of Defense NBC News Pentagon Correspondent Courtney Kube moderates a conversation with former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michèle Flournoy

