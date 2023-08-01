Leland Vittert to Moderate NewsNation Town Hall With GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

Looking to establish a foothold in the political arena, the upstart news network NewsNation announced that its next town hall will be held on Monday, August 14, at 9 p.m. E.T. with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

NewsNation’s chief Washington anchor and anchor of On Balance, Leland Vittert, will moderate the 90-minute town hall. The event will be held at NewsNation’s headquarters in Chicago in front of a live studio audience, and there will be additional questions from viewers in New Hampshire and Iowa. Also, viewers across the country will have the opportunity to be featured on-air as part of the network’s town hall watch party.

Ramaswamy is polling at double-digits and ranked No. 3 among all Republican Party presidential candidates according to recent polls. During the town hall, he will tackle questions concerning the economy, crime, health care, and immigration.

This is the second town hall for NewsNation. In June, it held its first town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, and was moderated by Elizabeth Vargas.

Kennedy Jr. made news by refusing to pledge support for the eventual Democratic party nominee, saying, “Oh, of course, I’m not gonna do that.”

“You’re not gonna do that?” asked Vargas, to which Kennedy responded, “No, of course.”

After Vargas pressed the candidate and questioned, “If you don’t get the nomination, you won’t support President Biden?” Kennedy Jr. responded by saying, in part, by saying, “I don’t know what I’ll do.”

Immediately after the Ramaswamy town hall, there will be a special edition of Cuomo hosted by Chris Cuomo with contributions from political editor Chris Stirewalt. An encore presentation of the town hall will air at midnight ET.