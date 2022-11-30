Layoffs Underway at CNN

The much-talked-about layoffs set to hit CNN are now officially underway.

In a memo to staff sent Wednesday, CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht wrote that the layoffs have now started. He said the layoffs would initially focus on its paid contributors’ staff and then shift to full-time CNN staff on Thursday.

In trimming down its paid contributors staff, Licht said that the network is undergoing a “recalibrated reporting strategy.”

Regarding how affected employees will know if they have been laid off, Licht said, “you will learn more through an in-person meeting or via Zoom, depending on your location. In those meetings, you will receive information specific to you about notice period or any severance that would apply, and your anticipated last day.”

He also clarified that any employee eligible to receive a bonus will still be able to receive the 2022 bonuses.

Read Licht’s memo to staff below, tweeted out by the network’s media reporter Oliver Darcy.

November 30, 2022

To my CNN colleagues,

Our people are the heart and soul of this organization. It is incredibly hard to say

goodbye to any one member of the CNN team, much less many. I recently described this

process as a gut punch, because I know that is how it feels for all of us.

Today we will notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of our paid

contributors, as part of a recalibrated reporting strategy. Tomorrow, we will notify

impacted employees, and tomorrow afternoon I will follow up with more details on these

changes.

It will be a difficult time for everyone. If your job has been impacted, you will learn more

through an in-person meeting or via Zoom, depending on your location. In those

meetings, you will receive information specific to you about notice period or any

severance that would apply, and your anticipated last day. I want to be clear that

everyone who is bonus eligible will still receive their 2022 bonuses, which are

determined by company performance.

I know these changes affect both our departing colleagues and those who remain, and

we have resources designed to support you. I will include a link to those resources in my

follow up email tomorrow.

Let’s take care of each other this week.

Chris