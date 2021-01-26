Larry Kudlow Is Joining Fox Business

Business news personality-turned Trump administration official Larry Kudlow is heading back to cable news, joining Fox Business as a contributor and host of his own weekday program.

Kudlow, who served as National Economic Council director during the Trump administration, will provide financial analysis on domestic and global affairs across all Fox News platforms and helm a new weekday program on FBN, details of which (including name and time slot) will be announced at a later date.

“Larry’s vast experience in policy making coupled with his intuitive on-air presence will add depth and insight to our business analysis programming,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome him to the Fox News Media team and look forward to creating a show that utilizes his immense expertise to help guide viewers through this unprecedented time of economic uncertainty.”

Kudlow begins at FBN on Feb. 8.

Many are familiar with Kudlow from his CNBC days. He served as a senior contributor for the network for decades, where he hosted a number of programs, including the post-market analysis show The Kudlow Report. A CNBC mainstay since its launch in 1989, Kudlow also provided economic analysis across the network’s leading business programs, including regular appearances on Squawk Box.

Comments