Lachlan Murdoch Says Fox Offices Won’t Fully Reopen Until April at the Earliest

Fox Corp. chief executive Lachlan Murdoch told staffers today via memo that there will not be a full reopening of the company’s offices until at least April 2021.

“It was our hope that the trajectory of the pandemic would be such that we could begin our reopening in January 2021,” Murdoch said. “However, with cases continuing to rise, we have delayed our next possible phase one reopening date to no earlier than April 2021.”

He added: “With most employees continuing to work remotely through at least the end of March, we are able to maintain a low density in our offices for those employees whose jobs do require them to be on site.”

On a positive note, Murdoch added that the company is also extending coverage of full-time employees’ health insurance premiums through all of 2021 (it had started paying the employees’ health insurance premiums in March 2020).

Variety was first to report, and obtained the full staff memo:

As we approach Thanksgiving, I find myself reflecting on the struggles and strengths of the past year. We have endured the personal and professional changes caused by the pandemic, and my thoughts are with the many of you whose lives and families have been personally impacted by COVID-19. Over the past eight months, our teams have been working together more closely than ever despite the physical separation. It was our hope that the trajectory of the pandemic would be such that we could begin our reopening in January 2021. However, with cases continuing to rise, we have delayed our next possible phase one reopening date to no earlier than April 2021. We made this decision with the well-being of the entire FOX organization in mind. With most employees continuing to work remotely through at least the end of March, we are able to maintain a low density in our offices for those employees whose jobs do require them to be on site. All of you – whether working on site or remotely – have played an important role in our ability to successfully operate our business and deliver the news, sports and entertainment our viewers count on and need. You have done so much for FOX and we are pleased to show our appreciation by extending our coverage of full-time employees’ health insurance premiums for the entirety of calendar 2021. In March 2020, we began paying full-time employees’ health insurance premiums and will now continue to do so through December 31, 2021. Thank you for all that you do for our company and each other. Please enjoy your Thanksgiving holiday and know that we are here to support you.

Comments