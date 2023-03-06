Kris Van Cleave, Elise Preston Earn New Titles at CBS News

CBS News announced new roles for Elise Preston and Kris Van Cleave Monday morning.

Preston, who has served as a CBS News freelance reporter, will officially become a CBS News correspondent.

“Elise’s new role crystalizes her work here at CBS News,” CBS News newsgathering evp Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews wrote in an internal memo to staff. “She’s been a great team player, covering various breaking news, from her in-depth work on the death of Tyre Nichols and the case against Memphis police officers to devastating winter storms across the country and, recently, the death of Lisa Marie Presley.”

Van Cleave, a CBS News national correspondent, will add the title of senior transportation correspondent to his resume. Van Cleave will remain in Phoenix, where he’s been based out of since September 2022.

“Recently, he’s covered such stories as the recent near-miss collision of planes at Logan Airport, an interview with the Kelce family leading up to the Super Bowl, and a visit to Boeing to watch the last 747 roll off the assembly line,” wrote Ciprian-Matthews.

Before the move to Phoenix, Van Cleave spent time as a CBS News national correspondent based out of Dallas, a year and a half as a CBS News Congressional correspondent on Capitol Hill, and more than five years as a D.C-based transportation correspondent (Sept. 2015-Jan. 2021) also based out of D.C.