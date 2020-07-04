Kimberly Guilfoyle, Former Fox News Host, Now Trump Campaign Official, Tests Positive For Covid-19

Kimberly Guilfoyle, who spent 12 years at Fox News, before departing for a job with a Trump Super PAC, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Guilfoyle, who is dating Donald Trump, Jr., is currently in South Dakota for the president’s rally at Mt. Rushmore. NBC News reports Guilfoyle is expected to drive back to the East Coast “in order to avoid interactions with other people.” She is a senior adviser to the Trump re-election campaign. CNN reports Guilfoyle also attended the president’s rally in Tulsa, Okla. two weeks ago.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were both expected to attend the event but never made it to the site. The New York Times reports Donald Trump Jr. tested negative.

Guilfoyle joined Fox News in 2006 as a legal analyst. She moved on to anchoring weekends, and became an original member of The Five. She left in 2018.

Before moving to TV, Guilfoyle was a prosecutor in California, and was First Lady of San Francisco from 2003 through 2005 when she was married to current California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

