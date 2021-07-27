July ’21 Ratings: MSNBC Delivers Growth From June, But Sheds Viewers From 2020 and 2017

The big three cable newsers rebounded in July 2021 after what had been a mixed June on the ratings front.

MSNBC held steady in average total primetime viewers and saw slight growth among adults 25-54 from the previous month. It was also the second-most-watched network on cable TV for the 5th month in a row, something unheard of for the left-leaning cable newser during the prior Democratic administration.

MSNBC, which marked 25 years on air in July, averaged 1.31 million total viewers in primetime, but just 168,000 adults 25-54 in the daypart. That’s flat in total prime time viewers, and represents +1% growth among adults 25-54 vs. the previous month (June 2021). In total day, MSNBC averaged 772,000 total viewers, and 103,000 viewers in the demo. That’s +1% in total viewers, and +4% in the demo vs. June.

On the downside, MSNBC shed viewers from July 2020 and July 2017. The network fell -37% in average total primetime audience, -44% in A25-54 primetime audience, -36% in average total day viewership, and was -41% in the total day demo from vs. July 2020. All of the cable newsers are down year-over-year (for obvious reasons), and Rachel Maddow’s July 16, 2020 interview with Mary Trump earned the largest audience in show history (5.23 million viewers). One should also factor that into the mix when analyzing the significant decline from July 2020.

How did MSNBC fare relative to four years ago (July 2017). Not great, particularly when it came to adults 25-54. The network slipped -24% in average total primetime viewers, -57% in the primetime demo, was down -17% in total day viewers and -51% in the total day demo.

MSNBC continues to out-perform CNN in all dayparts when it comes to average total audience, but remains third behind both Fox News and CNN among adults 25-54, the demo that matters most to advertisers of news.

The average impressions for July 2021 (Nielsen Live + Same Day data):

1,312,000 total viewers / 168,000 A25-54 Total Day (Mon.-Sun.): 772,000 total viewers / 103,000 A25-54

In terms of programming, Deadline: White House remains a bright spot for the network. The two-hour program (4-6 p.m. ET) continues to average the greatest number of viewers on cable news in the 4 p.m. (it falls short to Fox News’ The Five in the 5 p.m. hour). The Nicolle Wallace-hosted program has finished No. 1 at 4 p.m. for nine consecutive months.

From 9 p.m.-12 a.m., MSNBC topped CNN in both total viewers and A25-54 (but fell short in the 8 p.m. hour).

Additionally, each hour of MSNBC’s weekday programming (5 a.m.-3 a.m.) topped CNN in total viewers.

