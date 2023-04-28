John Berman and Jessica Dean to Co-Host CNN Live Coverage of White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner

CNN News Central anchor John Berman and CNN Congressional correspondent Jessica Dean will co-host CNN’s live coverage of The White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight ET on CNN and CNN International.

Dean steps in for Brianna Keilar, who co-hosted the 2022 broadcast with Berman.

Berman and Dean will anchor coverage from the network’s bureau in Washington, DC, as political figures, celebrities, and journalists arrive for the red carpet, as well as the White House Correspondents’ Association’s annual journalism scholarship awards, a featured performance by comedian Roy Wood, Jr., and remarks from President Biden.

CNN’s broadcast of the event will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps, or CNNgo where available. Authentication will be required.

Excerpts from the live coverage, including Wood Jr.’s performance and President Biden’s remarks, will also be available On Demand beginning Sunday, April 30, and after the broadcast premieres for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms through May 28, 2023.

Additionally, C-SPAN will live, uninterrupted coverage of the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday, also beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

C-SPAN’s live coverage begins online at C-SPAN.org and on the C-SPAN Now App at 6 p.m. ET with guest arrivals, followed by C-SPAN’s coverage beginning at 8 p.m.