Joe Biden Grants Lester Holt First Interview Since Being Named President-Elect

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will speak with President-elect Joe Biden in an exclusive interview, Biden’s first since clinching the presidency. The interview will air during Nightly News on Tuesday, and it will tape in Wilmington, Del. earlier in the day.

Additional portions of the interview will air Wednesday on Today show and Nightly News, as well as throughout the day on MSNBC. For those not able to watch Nightly News on Tuesday, the interview will also be available on NBCNews.com the streaming service NBC News Now following the broadcast.

