Jimmy Failla Named Host of Fox News Saturday Night

Fox News has named one-time cab driver Jimmy Failla the new host of Fox News Saturday Night, its weekly weekend primetime show offering a lighter take on the week’s news.

Failla will make his debut on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 10 p.m. ET.

Meade Cooper, evp of primetime programming, announced the appointment by saying, “As a former New York City cab driver, Jimmy is a classic American success story and a perfect fit for this role. We look forward to watching him make America laugh on Saturday nights.”

“FOX News Saturday Night is a show for everyone who realizes that our country doesn’t need more Republicans or more Democrats; it needs more comedy,” Failla added.

Fox News Saturday Night launched in 2023 and was previously hosted by rotating FNC personalities, including Failla.

He will aim to keep America laughing with a break from the hard news stories of the week alongside FNC personalities and a wide range of guests. The program will deliver comedic commentary on cultural, political, and lifestyle topics that people across the world are buzzing about.

Failla will continue to host his nationally syndicated radio program Fox Across America, which airs on weekdays, 12-3 p.m. ET on Fox News Audio. He joined the network as a writer in 2016 and brings his comedic take across Fox News Media’s platforms during daytime and primetime programming.

His radio show, Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, launched in March 2020 on 27 radio stations and can now be heard on over 150 stations nationwide.

In addition to his hosting duties, Failla has been named the new author of Fox News Books’ Cancel Culture Dictionary, a collection of jokes and people whose stories guide readers to a world where they aren’t arguing about politics and can laugh with one another. A Fox Nation special to accompany the book will be released on Sunday, Jan. 28, as part of the streaming service’s comedy month.

The streaming service is also releasing a one-hour special today showcasing Failla’s recent stand-up comedy performance on Long Island, titled Jimmy Failla: They’re Just Jokes.