Jesse Watters Is Now ‘Girl Dad’ of Three

Jesse Watters is now a father of four, girl dad of three.

The Five and Jesse Watters Primetime host and his wife Emma welcomed a baby girl into the world recently — Georgina Post Watters. “Gigi” was born at six pounds, three ounces and 19 inches.

Dana Perino, Watters’ colleague on The Five, announced the birth on-air and added that “everyone is doing well … congratulations, we are so excited for all of you.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Watters announced on The Five back in December that his wife was pregnant with a baby girl, and now she’s here, happy and healthy.