Jane Pauley Interviews Former NBC Colleague Bryant Gumbel for CBS Sunday Morning

Legendary TV news anchor-turned sports journalist Bryant Gumbel reunited with his former NBC News colleague Jane Pauley for an upcoming episode of CBS Sunday Morning.

Earlier in his career, Gumbel spent seven years alongside Pauley on NBC’s Today — 1982 to 1989. The two recently sat down to talk about their friendship, Gumbel’s career and his future.

Gumbel also speaks with Pauley about Real Sports, his long-running HBO series, which ends next week after 29 years and 320 editions. He says he knew his contract was coming up, and when he asked himself if he could do another three years, the answer was no.

“I’m OK with that,” Gumbel says. “I’m at peace with it.”

He adds, “Only a fool says never. Um, so I would never say never again, but I’m not actively looking for another chapter; I’m really not.”

As for Pauley, the CBS Sunday Morning host was the co-anchor of NBC’s Today show for 13 years starting in 1976, first with Tom Brokaw and later with Gumbel. She then anchored Dateline NBC from 1992 to 2003 and served as an on-and-off contributor to Today before joining CBS News in 2014 as a contributor to CBS Sunday Morning. She replaced Charles Osgood as the permanent CBS Sunday Morning host in October 2016, a role she holds to this day.

The Pauley-Gumbel interview for CBS Sunday Morning will be broadcast this coming Sunday, Dec. 17 on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

