Jan. 26 Sunday Show Ratings: Meet the Press Was Only Sunday Show to Deliver More Than 3 Million Total Viewers

Meet the Press’ January dominance continues. NBC’s Sunday show was the No. 1 Sunday show across the board for the month of January 2020 and this past Sunday, Jan. 26, according to Nielsen data.

Sunday’s broadcast featured interviews with lead impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and averaged 3.26 million total viewers.

MTP topped both ABC and CBS by double-digits in total viewers, +22% more than ABC (+588,000) and +16% more than CBS (+441,000).

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd also won last Sunday in the key A25-54 demo, averaging 651,000 viewers from the category. That’s +9% more than ABC (+54,000) and +11% more than CBS (+66,000).

An additional 178,000 total viewers and 52,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through a rebroadcast on NBC.

ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopouplos and CBS’ Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan split 2nd place honors, with the former earning the most adults 25-54, and the latter averaging a larger total audience.

Face the Nation remains ahead of its ABC competitor in both categories for the 2019-2020 season to-date.

Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace averaged 1.31 million and 360,000 A25-54 viewers on Fox. The cable replays delivered 1.6 million total viewers and 268,000 A25-54 viewers. Altogether, that’s roughly 2.91 million total viewers and 268,000 A25-54 viewers on Jan. 26.

Compared to the same broadcast 1 year ago, NBC, CBS and ABC posted significant audiences losses. NBC, despite finishing No. 1, was -18% in total viewers and a whopping -38% in A25-54 viewers. CBS was -14% in total viewers, and -13% in A25-54 viewers. ABC was -20% in total viewers and -25% in adults 25-54. Lastly, Fox was -3% in total viewers, and only -1% in A25-54 viewers from last year.

The numbers for Jan. 26, 2020:

Network Program Total Viewers A25-54 NBC Meet the Press 3,262,000 651,000 CBS Face the Nation 2,821,000 585,000 ABC This Week 2,674,000 597,000 FOX Fox News Sunday 1,307,000 360,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI (Total Viewers and Adults 25-54); Live + SD for 1/26/20 and 1/27/19 or as dated. Averages based on regular telecasts.

