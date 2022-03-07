Jamie Reysen Named Vice President of CBSNews.com

Jamie Reysen has been named vp of CBSNews.com and streaming growth and engagement for CBS News. In this new role, she will oversee editorial content and production for CBSNews.com while continuing to run CBS News’ growth and engagement team.

Reysen most recently served as CBS News’ vp of growth and engagement, where she developed new strategies to drive reach for CBS News Digital and led a team focused on push notifications, editorial partnerships and YouTube growth initiatives.

She will begin the expanded role immediately and report to president and co-head of CBS News and Stations Neeraj Khemlani.

“Jamie Reysen has the perfect combination of skills to lead the editorial teams at CBSNews.com and continue our growth in the digital arena,” Khemlani said in a statement. “She will also drive audience development and engagement for CBSNews.com as well as the CBS News Streaming Network.”

Reysen joined CBS News in 2019 after nearly three years at Fox News, where she rose to director of audience development, building and managing the breaking/trending news, SEO, homepage and YouTube teams.