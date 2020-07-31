James Murdoch Resigns From Board of News Corp., ‘Due to Disagreements Over Certain Editorial Content’

James Murdoch, the younger son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, has resigned from the board of News Corp.

He disclosed the news to investors in an SEC filing today:

On July 31, 2020, News Corporation (the “Company”) received a letter from James R. Murdoch tendering his resignation from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. Mr. Murdoch informed the Company that his resignation was due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions. A copy of Mr. Murdoch’s letter of resignation is attached hereto as Exhibit 17.1. As a result of Mr. Murdoch’s resignation, the size of the Board was reduced to 10 Directors, effective upon such resignation.

James Murdoch Resignation

The former Fox CEO (back when it was known as 21st Century Fox) had been on News Corp.’s board of directors since 2013. News Corp. and Fox Corp. are both run by the elder Mudoch and the Murdoch family.

From July 2015 until March 2019, James Murdoch served as chief executive officer of 21st Century Fox, until the company’s entertainment properties were sold to The Walt Disney Company.

After the merger, his brother Lachlan Murdoch became CEO of Fox Corp., which operates Fox TV, Fox Sports, Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. Rupert Murdoch remains and chairman of Fox Corp. and executive chairman of News Corp.

News Corp. runs The Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Dow Jones, The Times, The Sun and The Sunday Times in the U.K., as well as Australian newspapers, including The Australian, The Herald Sun, and The Daily Telegraph. Fox Corp.

After departing Fox, Murdoch started his own company, Lupa Systems, which invests in tech and various media companies, and acquired ownership stakes in Vice Media.

On the TV news front, James Murdoch (and Lachlan Murdoch) played a pivotal role in getting then-Fox News chairman Roger Ailes to resign from the company in 2016, following multiple claims of sexual harassment.

The “over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions” line is notable here.

News Corp. content skews conservative, and James Murdoch is known for being the self-described “political centrist” of the Murdoch family. He and his wife Kathryn, who is progressive, have publicly criticized the News Corp.-owned The Wall Street Journal for its climate change coverage.

The couple have also spoken out against President Trump. In fact, he and his wife each donated $615,000 to the Biden campaign. It was reported in August 2017 that the younger Murdoch sent an email to friends saying that in light of the neo-Nazi protests and violence in Charlottesville, Va., he and his wife would be making a $1 million donation to the Anti-Defamation League.

Whether or not his dislike for the president and News Corp.’s coverage of his administration had anything to do with his resignation from the board is unknown.

According to Adweek‘s Kelsey Sutton, News Corp.’s board of directors will be reduced to ten people with James Murdoch’s resignation. The company will report its fourth quarter and full year earnings next Thursday.

