In Profile: Todd, Bartiromo

NBC Meet the Press moderator and MTP Daily host Chuck Todd and Fox Business Mornings with Maria host and Fox News Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo are featured in this week’s In Profile.

Todd is profiled by Los Angeles Times media reporter Steve Battaglio:

LAT: People seem to go after you a lot because they think you’re not pushing back enough on false information spouted by your guests. Are interview subjects flooding you with misinformation more relentlessly because they think there’s a better chance that they can get away with it? Todd: “You can’t correct everything. You have to pick and choose your spots. You pick and choose what you go after. You can sit there and go down those rabbit holes of accountability interviews on generic political rhetoric, and you’ll have wasted 10 minutes. At the end of the day I believe my job is to surface as much information as the viewer needs. I also am a believer in light, not heat. I’m not shy. I will go toe-to-toe with anybody. Certain people’s feelings have been hurt to this day about it, and they don’t want to come on and defend themselves anymore. There’s a handful of senators that are in that column.”

Bartiromo speaks with AW 360:

AW360: Can you explain what business news was like when you first started as an intern at CNN, and compare that to where it is now? Bartiromo: “When I started right out of college at New York University, business television was in its infancy. The broad public was just beginning to understand the need for information to make investment decisions. A multiyear bull market was just beginning. My entry-level job right out of college was at CNN business news and I learned how to cover a news event as it was happening. In this case, it was the first Gulf War. I was a production assistant in New York working for Lou Dobbs. We were covering the economic impact of the war—including the impact on incredibly volatile oil markets. I watched CNN correspondent Bernard Shaw under a bed in Baghdad with his hotel windows open and we heard the bombs going off live. This was very innovative, and no other media was doing what Ted Turner’s CNN was doing. Every network reported news nightly at 6:30 p.m. But CNN was changing everything, reporting on the war as it was happening. I learned how to do that firsthand, and it served me well just a few years later when I became the first person to broadcast from the floor of the NYSE to cover markets while they were trading, and anything could happen. I have only done live reporting ever since.”

