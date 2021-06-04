In Profile: Cavuto, O’Donnell

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto was profiled by The Wrap, and discusses what he has learned from having had open-heart surgery. Cavuto, a Fox Newser since 1996, underwent the operation five years ago after being diagnosed with “widow maker” heart disease.
“All these issues and political fights and extremes on the right and the left… All of that is so fleeting and the one thing that binds us is our humanity. I think, at our core, we’re all decent human beings I and I think I try to harken to that,” he said, noting that he avoids featuring “yelling and screaming” on his shows in favor of treating his guests with respect. “The illness — and even the heart issue five years ago — reinforces that life is so short. Is it is it worth it, being an ass? I don’t think it is. I think that these things have made me who I am, for good or ill, but they’ve also made me try to be much more diligent at my job, to be fair to everyone and to be decent to everyone.
The cover story for the June issue of Costco Connection is a profile of CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell.
When asked how she gains the public’s trust when so many Americans are “distrustful of the mainstream media in general,” the CBS Newser responded:
“Well, one of the things I think we have to be careful about is remembering that the media is a vast landscape, right? We are broadcast journalists, which is a segment of the media. I think labeling the entire media as one thing is probably not fair to all the different members that make up larger media. Those of us that are on broadcast networks have a certain responsibility, which is to keep to the facts. This is why so many people still trust broadcast news.
Walter Cronkite famously said that “journalism is what we need to make democracy work.” I do believe that an informed electorate is at the heart of a functioning democracy. Journalism is in the service of an informed electorate, and that’s what we do on the CBS Evening News. We hold people in business, science, politics, and those who have enormous amounts of power, accountable. That’s why we do investigative pieces, exposing either corruption or abuse, and at the same time, we do stories that highlight the good things people do.
I sit in the chair once held by Cronkite, who was the most trusted man in news. I hope to be the most trusted woman in news.”