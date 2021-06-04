In Profile: Cavuto, O’Donnell

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto was profiled by The Wrap, and discusses what he has learned from having had open-heart surgery. Cavuto, a Fox Newser since 1996, underwent the operation five years ago after being diagnosed with “widow maker” heart disease.

“All these issues and political fights and extremes on the right and the left… All of that is so fleeting and the one thing that binds us is our humanity. I think, at our core, we’re all decent human beings I and I think I try to harken to that,” he said, noting that he avoids featuring “yelling and screaming” on his shows in favor of treating his guests with respect. “The illness — and even the heart issue five years ago — reinforces that life is so short. Is it is it worth it, being an ass? I don’t think it is. I think that these things have made me who I am, for good or ill, but they’ve also made me try to be much more diligent at my job, to be fair to everyone and to be decent to everyone.

The cover story for the June issue of Costco Connection is a profile of CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell.

When asked how she gains the public’s trust when so many Americans are “distrustful of the mainstream media in general,” the CBS Newser responded: